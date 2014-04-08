'North Eats' food festival & competition

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The North County food scene is getting ready to impress. 'North Eats' is a part food, part lifestyle event that will feature chefs and restaurants based north of the 56-freeway.

North Eats, the North County-centric food festival and competition, is on Sunday, April 13, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Hilton Oceanfront Carlsbad Resort.

There will be tastings from 20 North County restaurants, food demonstrations, live music by Ray Barbee and appearances by pro athletes and local celebrities.

In addition, Chris Cote, well-known action sports and television personality and commentator for major surf events like the Volcom Pipe Pro, Globe WCT Fiji, and the US Open of Surfing, will be co-hosting.

The highlight of this festival will be a live cooking competition between two athlete/chef pairings, required to use olive oils and balsamic vinaigrettes from Baker & Olive in their dishes.

Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased at: bakerandolive.com.

Also, $5 of every ticket purchased will be donated to Plant with Purpose, a non-profit that helps reverse deforestation and poverty around the world by transforming the lives of the rural poor.