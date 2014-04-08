1 injured in rollover crash on SR-125

SANTEE (CBS 8) - One person was injured Tuesday in a rollover crash on state Route 125.

It happened on northbound SR-125 near the westbound offramp to state Route 52. A pickup truck rolled over into SR-125 lanes.

The crash injured one person, who was transported to the hospital for treatment. That person's condition was not known.

The incident caused a backup of traffic on SR-125 into the early afternoon.

