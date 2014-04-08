Southbound I-805 closed for overnight construction - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Southbound I-805 closed for overnight construction

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – Southbound Interstate 805 will be closed for three nights starting Tuesday for construction.

All lanes will be closed from Mira Mesa Boulevard to Governor Drive from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Crews are working to widen the Rose Canyon Bridge, which is stage one of a major project to add carpool lanes to the 805.

