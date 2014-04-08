Pistorius wails while recalling shooting

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — A subdued Oscar Pistorius
on Tuesday described dinner at home, chatting and looking at cell phone
photos with Reeva Steenkamp on the last night of her life. Then he
erupted in anguished howls and heaving sobs while testifying at his
murder trial about the moments when he says he realized he shot his
girlfriend through a closed toilet door.
The shocking spectacle of what appeared to be a tormented man highlighted the drama of Pistorius'
inspirational rise and sudden fall. The South African double-amputee
runner captured the world's attention when he successfully fought for
permission to run in the 2012 Olympics on his carbon-fiber prostheses.
The very next year, he was facing charges for killing the woman he said
he loved.
The court in Pretoria, the South African capital, adjourned because of the star athlete's breakdown, ending a day in which Pistorius
spoke of the loving aspects of his relationship with Steenkamp in
testimony designed to counter a prosecution picture of him as
temperamental and overbearing, and then outlined his version of the
final hours before the shooting.
"I sat over Reeva and I cried," Pistorius
said, telling how he broke open the stall door in his bathroom in the
early hours of Feb. 14, 2013 to discover his bloodied girlfriend slumped
in the cubicle. "I don't know how long I was there for."
Pistorius
has said in statements that he shot Steenkamp after mistaking her for
an intruder in his bathroom. Tuesday marked the first time he has spoken
publicly about the details of the fatal shooting. Prosecutors call Pistorius'
story an intricate lie and maintain he intentionally killed his
29-year-old girlfriend, a model and reality TV show star, after an
argument.
The 27-year-old Olympian faces a life sentence with a
minimum of 25 years before parole if convicted of premeditated murder.
The judge, Thokozile Masipa, will deliver the verdict because South
Africa does not have a jury system.
Pistorius
has often shown emotion while listening to testimony since the trial
began March 3, burying his head in his hands, weeping and even vomiting
on a couple of occasions. Tuesday's outburst on the witness stand was
his most demonstrative, and it forced a brief adjournment. Pistorius
didn't stand up when the judge left, and also started to wail as he
slumped in his seat. His brother and sister went over to comfort him.
After a while he left the courtroom through a side door, still crying.
When Masipa returned, she ended proceedings for the day. Pistorius
had by that time come back, jaw clenched, to the witness box. He was
composed when he left the court and walked to a waiting vehicle. The
trial was to reconvene on Wednesday.
Led by defense lawyer Barry
Roux for the second day of his testimony, the runner provided more
detail about his timeline of events leading up to the shooting. He said
the couple had dinner about 7 p.m. and later sat chatting in the bedroom
with the television on, and that Steenkamp showed him some photographs
on her phone. He said he fell asleep between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. and woke
up early the next morning.
At that point, he said, Steenkamp asked him: "Can't you sleep?"
'"No, I can't,'" Pistorius
said he replied. Then he said stepped out to the balcony to get fans,
and when he returned to the darkened bedroom he heard a noise from the
bathroom.
"That's the moment that everything changed," Pistorius testified.
Pistorius
said he felt fearful and vulnerable as he moved to the bathroom,
walking only on his stumps because he had removed his prosthetic legs
before going to bed. He said he was screaming for Steenkamp to call the
police.
"I wasn't sure if someone was going to come out the toilet
and attack me," he said. He also testified he heard a door slam, which
he said he took as "confirmation" that there was an intruder in the
bathroom, and fired four shots at the toilet cubicle with his 9 mm
pistol.
After the shots, Pistorius said,
he searched for Steenkamp in his bedroom, patting the bed where he says
he thought she was in the dark, searching on the floor next to it where
he thought she might be hiding, and also behind the curtains.
"It was at that point ... that it first dawned on me that maybe it was Reeva in the toilet," Pistorius said. He said he screamed for help.
Neighbors of Pistorius
who were called by the prosecution have testified that they heard a
woman's terrified screams before and during what they thought were
gunshots. Some also said they thought they heard a man's voice. The
defense has suggested that the neighbors heard only Pistorius screaming and not a woman.
In earlier testimony Tuesday, Pistorius
denied three other charges against him relating to firing a gun in
public on two occasions, and illegal possession of ammunition.
He
said he wasn't to blame for a shot going off in a busy Johannesburg
restaurant because a friend handed him an "unsafe" gun with a bullet in
the chamber under the table. He also said he wasn't guilty of illegally
possessing .38-caliber ammunition in his home because he was safekeeping
it for his father and he had no intention to use it.
Pistorius
was born without fibula bones because of a congenital defect, and his
legs were amputated when he was 11 months old. He ran on carbon-fiber
blades and is a multiple Paralympic medalist. He competed at the London
Olympics but didn't win a medal.
In a dramatic scene before the packed courtroom Tuesday, Pistorius
left briefly at one point to change out of his dark suit and into a
white shirt and shorts, similar to the clothes he was wearing when he
killed Steenkamp.
Prompted by his lawyer, Pistorius
then took off his prosthesis and stood on his stumps by the
bullet-marked toilet door, which has remained in the courtroom for much
of the trial. It appeared to be an effort by the defense to illustrate
what they describe as the Olympian's vulnerability at the time of the
shooting.
Torchia reported from Johannesburg.
