Police: Burglary suspects pocket-dialed 911

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (AP) — Two Minnesota burglary suspects are arrested after police say one of them accidentally called 911 and left the line open as the pair discussed the crime.

Maplewood Police Chief Paul Schnell says the dispatcher got a call and hang-up, then another call that stayed open.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press (http://bit.ly/1efCGsC ) reports the dispatcher overheard a conversation about where police were.

Schnell says the calls were made on April 1 using the phone's emergency-call feature. The dispatcher saw the location was a car-repair shop.

Officers arrived to see two men leaving the building wearing dark clothing. One carried a television, the other a box.

The men dropped the objects and ran, but were caught by police dogs. Thirty-two-year-old Todd Weiss of Minnetonka and 38-year-old Justin Evans are charged with third-degree burglary.

Information from: St. Paul Pioneer Press, http://www.twincities.com

