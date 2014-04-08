Students line LA street with desks in protest

School desks placed by parents, district graduates and activists block a street in front of the Los Angeles Unified School District headquarters in a demonstration against student dropout rates Tuesday, April 8, 2014, in downtown Los Angeles. (AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles students protesting neglect of poorer schools took to the streets, and they brought their desks with them.

Some 375 empty desks blocked a downtown street, stopping traffic for several hours Tuesday outside the Los Angeles Unified School District's offices.

Organizers say the number represents how many students drop out of the district's schools each week.

Protesters want a student voice on the school board, and more funding for English language learners, foster children and low-income students.

District officials declined to comment on the protest.

