Fire damages bedroom in Hillcrest apartment complex

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – Firefighters quickly jump on a fire that broke out in the bedroom of an apartment in Hillcrest.

It was reported at about 1:15 p.m. in a building at Third Avenue and Robinson Street. Firefighters say the people who live in the apartment came home to find flames spreading through a bedroom. It took them about 15 minutes to put it out.

"The good thing was that we had knockdown of the fire very quickly, so we didn't even have to ventilate through the roof and cut a hole in that, so we minimized damage to the apartment," Battalion Chief Grace Yamane said.

Damage was confined to the one room. How the fire started is not yet known.

One person was taken to UCSD Medical Center to be treated for smoke inhalation.