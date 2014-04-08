Big migrating whale spotted off La Jolla

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It was quite a sight from the air Tuesday.

Chopper 8 caught a migrating whale off La Jolla. The whale was spotted lazily swimming close to the surface, seemingly enjoying the day.

It's estimated the animal was about 40 feet long -- the size of a bus. Based on its size, it's believed to be an adult male weighing about 16 tons.

The whale spouted a few times before finally sinking out of sight.