Rescued family arrives in San Diego

A 1-year-old girl who fell ill during her family's sailing voyage and was rescued 900 miles from the Mexican coast has been responding well to medication after showing salmonella-like symptoms, her aunt said Monday as she waited for a Navy warship carrying the family to arrive to San Diego.

The California parents of a 1-year-old girl who fell ill on a sailing trip around the world defended their decision to sail with young children against critics who questioned their venture.

None of the three federal agencies that helped rescue an ill 1-year-old girl and her family from their broken down sailboat about 900 miles off Mexico's Pacific coast plan to seek reimbursement for the cost of the operation.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The sailboat family rescued at sea with a sick child has finally made it back home to San Diego. They arrived Wednesday morning aboard the USS Vandegrift and have since been taken to a hotel at Naval Station North Island.

The family's one-year-old daughter fell ill on an around-the-world sail and the rescue mission was a complex one. Now the family is caught in a storm of public opinion.

When the Kaufman family makes their expected return to San Diego on Wednesday, their family and friends plan will offer nothing but support.

"I'm very excited to be this step closer to seeing my sister and her family," Charlotte Kaufman's sister Sariah English told CBS News 8.

The National Guard jumped to their aid last week when Eric and Charlotte Kaufman sent a distress call from their sailboat. Two weeks ago they left to sail around the world, but on Thursday their trip was cut short when one-year-old Lyra got sick 900 miles off the coast of Mexico. The Kaufmans and both their young daughters are now aboard the Navy frigate USS Vandegrift headed for San Diego.

"I've heard from the commander and the baby is doing very well, her fever is gone, bouncing around and keeping them on their toes," English said.

Meanwhile, people are going toe-to-toe on Facebook with the Kaufmans' parenting decisions. Some comments call the experienced sailors selfish and even "the worst parents in the world." The Kaufmans themselves have responded by saying they're proud of their choices and preparation. Charlotte Kaufman's sister says the international criticism is unfair.

"This is something that isn't brand new. This is something they're been preparing for years to do," English said.

Not all of the internet has been cruel to the Kaufmans. Friends of the family have put together a fundraising website that's collected more than $11,000. The Kaufmans' sailboat named "Rebel Heart" was considered their home, but won't be coming back with them. They'll rely on the support from family to help them prepare for whatever lies ahead.

"They've asked to come back to my house to recoup and figure out what they need to do. And I'm sure from there they'll work on their plans for the future," English said.