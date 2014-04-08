His career is hot, and he's making sure your home isn't

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A country music star known for his Billboard hits visited San Diego Fire-Rescue Tuesday to promote fire safety. Craig Morgan says it's a topic that hits close to home, which is why he brought a big donation with him.

Responding to a fire where there are no working smoke detectors is nothing new for San Diego first responders.

"They're the first line of defense for our homeowners recognizing that there's a problem and getting out of the home safely," Chula Vista Fire Chief Dave Hanneman said.

With 3,000 deaths in the United States every year attributed to house fires, Hanneman says it's their job to make sure homeowners are protected. On Tuesday achieving that goal became easier, thanks to country music star Craig Morgan.

Morgan teamed up with Kidde to launch the "Be a Safety Hero" initiative. They have agreed to donate a total of 5,000 detectors during his 2014 tour at select cities where Morgan performs. The San Diego Fire Chiefs Association was lucky enough to receive 250.

"I'm very particular about who we affiliate ourselves with and Kidde fire safety, these people have an amazing goal. Their objective is to save lives," Morgan said.

So, why would a country star want to promote fire safety? Well, in Morgan's case, he was a first responder before his music took off. Before his 17 Billboard hits, he was a trained firefighter – something he did after leaving the Army. That training is still with him today. In 2011, he saved two children from a burning house in his hometown of Dickson, Tenn.

"You know, when you do something like that it becomes a big part of who you are," Morgan said.

As for the donation, the smoke detectors will be distributed throughout the county. Hanneman says mobile home parks need them the most.

Still, he warns, for others who won't be receiving these detectors for free, the investment is well worth it.