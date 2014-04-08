Ben & Jerry's serves up free cones

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - There's still time to get free ice cream at Ben & Jerry's 35th annual Free Cone Day.

The event dishes out free cones to thank customers and encourage giving back to the community.

Employees of the San Diego Humane Society are at the Ben & Jerry's location in Horton Plaza until 8 p.m. Tuesday scooping up ice cream.

Customers are encouraged to make a donation after receiving their free scoop. All of the money goes to help Humane Society programs.

"We have adults and youth education programs, humane law to combat animal cruelty, we've got a wonderful volunteer program, getting these animals adopted, free spay and neuter and low-cost vaccinations," Elkie Wills said.

Free Cone Day is a nationwide event. Every Ben & Jerry's location benefits a different local charity.