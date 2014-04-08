Some like it hot - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Some like it hot

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The heat is on in the East County, and that had locals looking for ways to keep cool.

In this CBS News 8 video story, Larry Himmel joins them in search of the ultimate chill spot.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.