Dog lost in 2007 wildfires reunited with family

Dog lost in 2007 wildfires reunited with family



SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A former San Diego family who lost their home and dog in the 2007 wildfires found their pup in an unbelievable reunion.

The Hartman's now live in Oklahoma but San Diego County Animal Services found their black Lab, Buddy, who had a microchip.

In this video report, CBS 8's Abbie Alford spoke to the Hartman's on the phone about the irony of the reunion.

