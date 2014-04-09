Crime spree suspect arrested in Spring Valley - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Crime spree suspect arrested in Spring Valley

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A suspect is behind bars, after a series of robberies and carjackings in the East County. The sheriff's department says the man, caught on surveillance video, is 41-year-old Kevin Knight.

Knight was tased and arrested Wednesday morning in Spring Valley while deputies were investigating a reported car burglary.

Authorities say Knight was caught on surveillance video around noon Tuesday sweating profusely and changing his shirt at a smoke shop in the 9600 block of Jamacha Boulevard in Spring Valley. Minutes later, he threatened the person behind the counter with a gun and took off with his car keys.

Knight is suspected of two robberies, two home invasions, and four car thefts Tuesday in El Cajon and Rancho San Diego.

