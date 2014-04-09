Fatal single car crash on SB I-5 at SeaWorld Drive

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - One person is dead after a single car crash near SeaWorld overnight.

According to police, a woman driving a red pickup truck on southbound Interstate 5 veered off the highway near the SeaWorld exit around 1:30 a.m. She missed a guard rail and crashed into a palm tree. The sheer force of the impact damaged the pickup and knocked over the tree.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene and used the Jaws of Life to try and cut her out of the pickup. The victim is reported to be in her 20s or 30s.

Police say it's too early to determine if she was speeding, under the influence or if she simply lost control of the pickup. The crash remains under investigation.