Police investigating fatal shooting in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A 25-year-old man was shot to death in Oceanside in what may have been a gang-related attack, police said Wednesday.

The shooting occurred in the area of 1400 Olive Street around 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oceanside police Lt. Aaron Doyle said, adding the victim was shot at least once. Paramedics rushed the wounded man to an area hospital, where he died a short time later.

"A follow up investigation conducted at the scene by officers and investigators revealed the homicide may be gang-related, but solid evidence has not been established to positively indicate a motive," Doyle said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Oceanside police Detective Mark LaVake at (760) 435-4872.