Jury selection in case of murdered architect

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Jury selection got underway Wednesday in the trial of a property manager charged with murdering his boss, a prominent architect who was pummeled and choked outside his home in Bankers Hill.

Higinio Salgado, 32, is charged in the April 2013 death of Graham Downes.

Opening statements are expected Monday.

Dr. Steven Campman, a deputy medical examiner, testified last summer at a preliminary hearing that the 56-year-old Downes suffered 17-21 blows to the head and neck. Some injuries to the neck were consistent with strangulation, he said.

Anne MacDougall, an assistant at Downes' architectural firm, testified that she and Salgado were among some 16 people invited to a happy-hour gathering at Downes' office the night of April 18, 2013.

Later that night, some people in the group went to Downes' home in the 200 block of West Juniper Street and were gathered around the bar when the name of Simon Terry-Lloyd, Salgado's former supervisor at the firm, came up.

"You better not give him my (expletive) job," Salgado allegedly told Downes. "I (expletive) hate that guy," he said of Lloyd, according to MacDougall.

Downes replied, "Don't worry about it. That's not going to happen," MacDougall testified.

Two of Downes' neighbors testified they were awakened about 1 a.m. by loud, angry voices. A woman said she heard a male voice say "I'm going to (expletive) you up."

Patrol officers responding to a reported disturbance found the two men on the ground in front of the architect's home.

Downes was unconscious when taken to a hospital and taken off life-support April 24.

Deputy District Attorney Amy Maund said Salgado was angry at Downes because he thought that Downes would hire Terry-Lloyd again.

Defense attorney Jamahl Kersey argued that "something happened" in front of Downes' home that night, but it wasn't murder.