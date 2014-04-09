CBS News 8 Exclusive Video: Reaction from family rescued at sea

The sailboat family rescued at sea with a sick child has finally made it back home to San Diego. They arrived Wednesday morning aboard the USS Vandegrift and have since been taken to a hotel at Naval Station North Island.

One sailing family blogging with the Kaufman's is coming to their defense in the wake of their safe return and a blast of criticism.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - CBS News 8 obtained exclusive footage Wednesday of a San Diego family rescued at sea after their infant became sick.

The Kaufman family arrived Wednesday morning aboard the USS Vandegrift and were taken to a hotel at Naval Station North Island.

[VIDEO: Chopper 8 video shows the family escorted by van from the base to a nearby hotel.]

Exclusive CBS News 8 video shows the Kaufman family as they left their doctor's office Wednesday afternoon. Eric Kaufman told us the family is doing well.



On Twitter Wednesday, Eric Kaufman said his family is safe, including one-year-old Lyra, who suffered a rash, fever and diarrhea. Kaufman also thanked the crew of the USS Vandegrift, calling them "the best of the best."



Navy personnel pulled Charlotte and Eric Kaufman and their baby, Lyra, from their stricken vessel on Sunday about 925 miles off Cabo San Lucas. The girl reportedly had developed a rash and was feverish, and the boat had lost its steering and some of its radio capability.

The family had been at sea for about two weeks when they became stranded. The rescue mission began Thursday because Lyra was not responding to antibiotics, officials said. The Kaufmans' other daughter, 3-year-old Cora, also was aboard.

A Coast Guard flight surgeon recommended that the baby be seen by medical personnel within two days, and a four-man team from the Bay Area-based 129th Rescue Wing of the California Air National Guard parachuted into the ocean to board the drifting sailboat.

"The rescuers got there in time. As far as a close call we're glad that we got the call when we did so we could provide life-saving treatment to the infant," said Captain Lejon Boubreaux, California Air National Guard 129th Rescue Wing.

The family left San Diego in 2012 on the Rebel Heart.

https://twitter.com/CaptEricKaufman/status/453380812704980993