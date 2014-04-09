Suspect shot by deputy in La Mesa identified - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Suspect shot by deputy in La Mesa identified

LA MESA (CBS 8) - A man the San Diego County Sheriff's Department says stabbed a deputy in La Mesa has been identified.

Authorities were trying to arrest Alan David Riley on a felony warrant Tuesday when a scuffle broke out, and Riley stabbed a deputy in the leg. A second deputy then shot the man in the abdomen.

The wounded deputy was treated and released from a hospital.

Riley will be charged with attempted murder.

