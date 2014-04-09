Medical robots debut at Rady Children's Hospital - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Medical robots debut at Rady Children's Hospital

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Robots are the newest high tech tools at Rady Children's Hospital.

Doctors will add a human touch to machines that will help with check-ups and medical diagnoses.

In this CBS News 8 video report, Jeff Zevely has more on how they work

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.