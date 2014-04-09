Lady Torero throws 1st no-hitter in WCC history - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Lady Torero throws 1st no-hitter in WCC history

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Women's softball is a new sport for the West Coast Conference this year and in the first game in conference history, USD pitcher Cassidy Coleman pitched a gem.

Cassidy Coleman made conference history on Saturday.

"What I told her at the end of the game was 'you deserve that,'" said Cassidy's coach.

In the first WCC softball game of all time, Cassidy threw a no-hitter.

"It helped me focus more, gave me motivation. I was pumped ready to go," said Cassidy.

Something I learned about Cassidy - she's got swagger. When she graduated from Horizon High School, she was San Diego County's career strikeout leader and now she holds the career strikeout record at USD.

"I love being able to communicate and be a leader on the field. That's pitching is all about. It all starts with you, that's why I love it," added Cassidy.

Her coach says: "first and foremost, she's a competitor."

Cassidy had 13 strikeouts in the no-hitter.

Lady Toreros play a doubleheader at home Saturday. They play SDSU later this month.

