Indians McAllister shuts down Padres 2-0 in Game 1

San Diego Padres' Jedd Gyorko throws out Cleveland Indians' Mike Aviles in the seventh inning in the first game of aq baseball doubleheader, Wednesday, April 9, 2014, in Cleveland. The Indians defeated the Padres 2-0. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Robbie Erlin allowed one run in six innings and Chase Headley's single in the sixth drove in the go-ahead run, leading the San Diego Padres to a 2-1 win over the Cleveland Indians and a split of Wednesday's doubleheader.

Cleveland's pitching dominated a 2-0 victory in the first game. Zach McAllister pitched 7 2-3 scoreless innings and Jason Kipnis hit a two-run homer in the sixth.

Erlin (1-0) held the Indians to four hits, struck out six and didn't walk a batter. Three relievers blanked the Indians, including Huston Street, who pitched the ninth for his third save.

San Diego scored in the first, thanks in part to a call on the field that was ruled a no-catch by first base umpire Bob Davidson, even though Indians right fielder Elliot Johnson appeared to have made the play on a ball hit by Chris Denorfia. Indians manager Terry Francona used his challenge to have the play reviewed, but replay officials in New York upheld the call on the field.

Trevor Bauer (0-1), added to the roster to start the game, allowed two runs and struck out a career-high eight in six innings.

Indians shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera fielded Everth Cabrera's ground ball to start the game, but his throw to first went into San Diego's dugout for a two-base error.

Johnson made a long run for Denorfia's fly ball and crashed into the fence in front of San Diego's bullpen. Johnson had the ball in his glove momentarily, but dropped it as he transferred it to make a throw. Davidson ruled Johnson didn't have control of the ball long enough and Francona immediately came out to talk with the umpire.

After a brief discussion, Francona challenged the call. After a delay of two minutes, the call was upheld. Cabrera went to third and the play was scored a double. Seth Smith's groundout scored Cabrera as the crowd's boos grew louder.

Erlin was making his first start of the season. The left-hander pitched two-thirds of an inning and didn't allow a run on April 2 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Mike Aviles tied the game with a sacrifice fly in the third.

In the sixth, Everth Cabrera led off with a single and, with one out, Bauer hit Smith with a pitch and walked Yonder Alonso. Headley lined a single into left field to give San Diego the lead.

Street retired Carlos Santana to start the ninth, but Ryan Raburn lined a single off the glove of shortstop Everth Cabrera. After pinch-runner Nyjer Morgan stole second, Michael Brantley walked on a 3-2 pitch. Yan Gomes flied out and Asdrubal Cabrera lined to right.

In the first game, McAllister (1-0) allowed five hits and struck out seven without a walk. He retired the first two batters in the eighth, but was pulled after allowing two singles. Cody Allen recorded the third out.

John Axford survived a shaky ninth for his fourth save, getting two outs with runners on second and third.

Eric Stults (0-2) took a shutout into the sixth, but third baseman Alexi Amarista's throwing error was followed by Kipnis' first home run of the season.

NOTES: The Indians optioned RHP Vinnie Pestano to Triple-A Columbus before the first game. Pestano allowed three runs in two-thirds of an inning Tuesday and goes to the minors with a 13.50 ERA. RHP Chen-Chang Lee was recalled from Columbus to take Pestano's spot. ... San Diego OF Xavier Nady's home run in the ninth inning Tuesday was his first hit since Sept. 30, 1012 when he homered for San Francisco against the Padres. Nady spent all of last season in the minors. ... The Padres called up LHP Bobby LaFromboise from Triple-A El Paso for the doubleheader... Cleveland begins a four-game series in Chicago on Thursday night. ... The Padres open a 10-game homestand Friday against Detroit.

