Truck catches fire near Grossmont College

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A driver escaped serious injury when a pick-up truck caught fire near Grossmont College.

Firefighters say the driver pulled off the southbound SR-125 at Grossmont College Drive when he noticed flames coming from the front of the vehicle just after 11 a.m. They quickly spread to the engine and front tires.

Firefighters were able to quickly knock them down.

No one was hurt, and the cause of the fire is not yet known.