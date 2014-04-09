Marine recruits take citizenship test

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Eight recruits at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot took tests to become U.S. citizens Wednesday.

The recruits took a civics and history test, an English test and were also interviewed.

The testing is part of a program that aims to naturalize recruits before they graduate from boot camp and go on deployment.

"It's very special to us that these folks have taken the choice to protect their country when it isn't even yet their country," Susan Curda of U.S. Immigration Services said.

Since the program began a year ago, 200 MCRD recruits have been naturalized.