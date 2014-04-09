Construction starts on 25th Street in Golden Hill

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A major construction project is now underway in Golden Hill to improve 25th Street.

The $1.7 million project will include changing the roadway to slow traffic, widening sidewalks and replacing water mains.

According to Mayor Faulconer, the Golden Hill project is just one of many improvement projects that the city plans to spend $300 million on.

"That includes street and sidewalk repairs, streetlights, park improvements, fire maintenance, improvements of our storm drains and other city facilities," Faulconer said.

These infrastructure projects will be outlined in Mayor Faulconer's proposed annual budget that will be released on Monday.