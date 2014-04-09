Man rescued after falling at Sunset Cliffs Park

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Firefighters Wednesday airlifted a man who fell and broke his leg while repelling down a cliff at Sunset Cliffs Park.

The mishap happened just before 5 p.m. near the foot of Ladera Street. The man reportedly fell from a rope tied to a rock that is frequently used by people to get down to the beach.

Copter 2 was called into airlift the man to UCSD Medical Center.

There was no word on his condition.