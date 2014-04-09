Man rescued after falling at Sunset Cliffs Park - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man rescued after falling at Sunset Cliffs Park

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Firefighters Wednesday airlifted a man who fell and broke his leg while repelling down a cliff at Sunset Cliffs Park.

The mishap happened just before 5 p.m. near the foot of Ladera Street. The man reportedly fell from a rope tied to a rock that is frequently used by people to get down to the beach.

Copter 2 was called into airlift the man to UCSD Medical Center.

There was no word on his condition.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.