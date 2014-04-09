New surveillance photos of bank robbery - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

New surveillance photos of bank robbery

ENCINITAS (CBS 8) - The FBI has released surveillance photos of a man who robbed an Encinitas bank last month.

The Citibank branch in the 100 block of north El Camino Real was robbed just after 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 15. Authorities say the man yelled for everyone to get down, then pointed a gun at bank employees.

No one was hurt in the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

