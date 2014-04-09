Jellyfish invade Mission Bay

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Moon jellies are making their mark in Mission Bay. This type of jellyfish is being seen in the bay and along our coastline in big numbers these days, but they'll soon be shipping out for the summer.

They may have been on spring break, but Sean Carter's kids got a makeshift lesson on moon jellies.

"We got to see one and hold it, and put it back in the ocean," he said.

All the action happened on the Mission Bay dock Aaron Wolf works on. He snapped some pics a few weeks ago.

"Oh man, there was just hundreds of jelly fish everywhere," Wolf said. "They come about once a year, every year."

And they're about to say goodbye.

"They usually disappear late April, early May, and generally San Diego Bay is a little behind Mission Bay as far as temps go. So they last a little longer into the summer in SD Bay," Vince Levesque of Birch Aquarium said.

Levesque says moon jelly season starts in the winter because they like cold water, and even though it's winding down, don't be surprised if you see one on shore or when you're out taking a swim. If you do, don't freak out.

"The moon jelly stings are very, very mild, and most people can't even feel them unless you have a cut on your hand or something like that. You won't even feel it," he said.

He says the ones you have to worry about are the purple-stripped and black ones. If you don't know, just ask.

"If you're at one of the public beaches, the best thing to do is ask the lifeguards because they'll find out if there's jellyfish in the water before most of the tourists," Levesque said.

Jellyfish come in different shapes and sizes, but when it comes to moon jellies, you can find them as small as a few inches in diameter up to the size of a dinner plate.