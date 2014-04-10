Man killed in motorcycle crash on I-5 at Sassafras - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man killed in motorcycle crash on I-5 at Sassafras

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - An investigation is underway after a deadly crash on Interstate 5 near the Sassafras exit overnight.

Authorities say a motorcyclist was killed when he was thrown from his bike and run over several times just before 1:00 a.m.

Three lanes of traffic were shut down while crews collected evidence.

The victim's identity has not been released.

