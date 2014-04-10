Second installment of property taxes due

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Thursday is the deadline to pay the second installment of property taxes in San Diego County.

Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister said all five offices will be open with extended hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday. They are located at the County Administration Center, 1600 Pacific Highway, Room 162; 9225 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. in Kearny Mesa; 590 Third Ave. in Chula Vista; 200 S. Magnolia Ave. in El Cajon; and 141 E. Carmel St. in San Marcos.

"Our branch offices are all ready to serve our taxpayers," said McAllister. "As a reminder, the downtown San Diego branch is the only office that will accept cash. Credit card payments are accepted online and by phone. To avoid credit card fees, pay online through our website via e-check."

Two weeks ago, he said only 30 percent of the 982,000 invoices sent out in September had been remitted.

According to McAllister, late payments will be assessed a 10 percent penalty and $10 fee.