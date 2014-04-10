U.S. women's national soccer team back in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The U.S. women's national soccer team will play in San Diego for the first time since 2010 Thursday night, facing China in an exhibition game at Qualcomm Stadium.

The game will be the first for the U.S. at Qualcomm Stadium, whose previous four games in San Diego were played at the University of San Diego's Torero Stadium.

The 21-player U.S. roster includes defender Rachel Van Hollebeke, a graduate of Torrey Pines High School.

The game will be the first for the U.S. since Sunday's firing of coach Tom Sermanni, hours after a 2-0 victory over China in Commerce City, Colo. U.S. Director of Development Jill Ellis was appointed interim coach in connection with Sermanni's firing.

The U.S. is first in the rankings compiled by FIFA, soccer's worldwide governing body. China is ranked 16th.

The U.S. has won both its games since rare back-to-back losses to Sweden and Denmark last month in the Algarve Cup in Portugal ended a 43-game unbeaten streak.

The U.S. is in the midst of an 81-game undefeated streak in games played in the U.S., with 71 wins and 10 ties since its last loss in the U.S., a 3-1 loss to Denmark on Nov. 6, 2004, in Philadelphia.

The U.S. has a 22-game unbeaten streak against China, dating back to 2003, and leads the series, 31-8-12.