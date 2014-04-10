Driver in deadly Fla. day care crash in custody

This undated photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Robert Corchado. (AP Photo/Florida Department of Corrections)

WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP) - The SUV driver accused of causing a car to crash into a Florida day care, killing a 4-year-old girl and injuring 14 others, most of them children, surrendered to authorities Thursday.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted that Robert Alex Corchado was in custody at the jail. Corchado's attorney, Jack Kaleita, confirmed it, but refused to comment further.

THIS IS A STORY UPDATE. For an earlier story, read below.



WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP) — Authorities are casting a wide net in the search for the man they say drove the vehicle at the center of a day care car crash, then fled the scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Thursday that police agencies statewide have been alerted to be on the lookout for 26-year-old Robert Alex Corchado. Sgt. Kim Montes says officials don't know for sure whether he is still in that state.

One child died and 14 people were injured. On Thursday, Montes identified the girl who died as 4-year-old Lily Quintus.

Police say Corchado was driving a Dodge Durango that struck a convertible, which smashed into the KinderCare building.

He has been arrested eight times since 2000. In December, he was arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash and drug counts.

