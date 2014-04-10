Rolling Stone flubs Constitution tattoo on cover - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Rolling Stone flubs Constitution tattoo on cover

Posted: Updated:
This undated photo released by Rolling Stone shows the cover of the April 24, 2014 issue of Rolling Stone magazine featuring actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, photographed by Mark Seliger for Rolling Stone. This undated photo released by Rolling Stone shows the cover of the April 24, 2014 issue of Rolling Stone magazine featuring actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, photographed by Mark Seliger for Rolling Stone.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Julia Louis-Dreyfus better hope her latest tattoo is a temporary one.

The cover image of next month's Rolling Stone magazine featuring the "Veep" star depicts a nude Louis-Dreyfus with a tattoo of the U.S. Constitution signed by John Hancock across her back. The problem is Hancock signed the Declaration of Independence, not the Constitution.

Louis-Dreyfus jokingly blamed the blunder on Mike McClintock, the fictional "Veep" character played by Matt Walsh who serves as communications director to Louis-Dreyfus' Vice President Selina Meyer on the HBO comedy series.

"Yet another Mike (expletive)," the 53-year-old actress posted Wednesday on Twitter. "Dummy."

The National Constitution Center in Philadelphia mocked the flub by tweeting a photo of the cover alongside such Founding Fathers as George Washington and Benjamin Franklin in Signers' Hall with the words, "Thanks for the shoutout but no Hancock here."

Rolling Stone spokeswoman Melissa Bruno said the Declaration of the Independence is on the other side of Louis-Dreyfus' body, but they couldn't fit in the signatures.

Inside the magazine, another image shot by photographer Mark Seliger shows a man in a colonial wig tattooing Hancock's signature above the bare bottom of the Seinfeld actress,

"I'm a perfectionist in my work," Louis-Dreyfus notes in the magazine's cover story. "I think I might drive people nuts. I don't ask them, because I don't need that (expletive) on top of how I'm feeling."

https://twitter.com/ConstitutionCtr/status/453940799781498880

https://twitter.com/OfficialJLD/status/453676187676463105

https://twitter.com/OfficialJLD/status/453940107322474496

 

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press.

  • Entertainment NewsEntertainment NewsMore>>

  • 'Black Panther' tops box office for 5th straight weekend

    'Black Panther' tops box office for 5th straight weekend

    Sunday, March 18 2018 4:26 PM EDT2018-03-18 20:26:05 GMT
    (Marvel Studios/Disney via AP, File). FILE - This file image released by Disney and Marvel Studios' shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther." “Black Panther” has become the first film since 2000’s “Avatar” to top the weekend box office fi...(Marvel Studios/Disney via AP, File). FILE - This file image released by Disney and Marvel Studios' shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther." “Black Panther” has become the first film since 2000’s “Avatar” to top the weekend box office fi...
    "Black Panther" has become the first film since 2000's "Avatar" to top the weekend box office five straight weekends. 
    "Black Panther" has become the first film since 2000's "Avatar" to top the weekend box office five straight weekends. 

  • Maine resident Jesus Christ sends letter to Oprah Winfrey

    Maine resident Jesus Christ sends letter to Oprah Winfrey

    Sunday, March 18 2018 12:14 PM EDT2018-03-18 16:14:49 GMT
    Jesus Christ, who lives in Maine, says she didn't know Oprah Winfrey was asking for a sign from God about running for president when she sent a letter to the television magnate. 
    Jesus Christ, who lives in Maine, says she didn't know Oprah Winfrey was asking for a sign from God about running for president when she sent a letter to the television magnate. 

  • After Shkreli conviction, what will happen to Wu-Tang album?

    After Shkreli conviction, what will happen to Wu-Tang album?

    Saturday, March 17 2018 2:14 PM EDT2018-03-17 18:14:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli talks with reporters after leaving federal court in New York. Shkreli was sentenced to seven years in prison for securities fraud last week. He owns two collectible rap...(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli talks with reporters after leaving federal court in New York. Shkreli was sentenced to seven years in prison for securities fraud last week. He owns two collectible rap...
    Two prized and rare rap albums that once seemed unreachable to fans may now be up for auction following the criminal conviction of the albums' owner, pharmaceutical company investor Martin Shkreli. 
    Two prized and rare rap albums that once seemed unreachable to fans may now be up for auction following the criminal conviction of the albums' owner, pharmaceutical company investor Martin Shkreli. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.