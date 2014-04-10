Rolling Stone flubs Constitution tattoo on cover

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Julia Louis-Dreyfus better hope her latest tattoo is a temporary one.

The cover image of next month's Rolling Stone magazine featuring the "Veep" star depicts a nude Louis-Dreyfus with a tattoo of the U.S. Constitution signed by John Hancock across her back. The problem is Hancock signed the Declaration of Independence, not the Constitution.

Louis-Dreyfus jokingly blamed the blunder on Mike McClintock, the fictional "Veep" character played by Matt Walsh who serves as communications director to Louis-Dreyfus' Vice President Selina Meyer on the HBO comedy series.

"Yet another Mike (expletive)," the 53-year-old actress posted Wednesday on Twitter. "Dummy."

The National Constitution Center in Philadelphia mocked the flub by tweeting a photo of the cover alongside such Founding Fathers as George Washington and Benjamin Franklin in Signers' Hall with the words, "Thanks for the shoutout but no Hancock here."

Rolling Stone spokeswoman Melissa Bruno said the Declaration of the Independence is on the other side of Louis-Dreyfus' body, but they couldn't fit in the signatures.

Inside the magazine, another image shot by photographer Mark Seliger shows a man in a colonial wig tattooing Hancock's signature above the bare bottom of the Seinfeld actress,

"I'm a perfectionist in my work," Louis-Dreyfus notes in the magazine's cover story. "I think I might drive people nuts. I don't ask them, because I don't need that (expletive) on top of how I'm feeling."

https://twitter.com/ConstitutionCtr/status/453940799781498880

https://twitter.com/OfficialJLD/status/453676187676463105

https://twitter.com/OfficialJLD/status/453940107322474496