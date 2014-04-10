Mrs. Bean: Loves affection

Breed: Labrador Retriever Mix

Age: 7 years old

Sex: Female

Adoption Fee: $25

Identification Number: 139508



How I arrived at SDHS: I was transferred in from another shelter.

During my stay: My doctors have helped me feel better as I was sick when I first arrived.

Why I am the one for you: I am generally friendly and easy going, I have a medium to high activity level overall, and I am able to adapt easily. I have also been told that I am just about the sweetest girl you'll ever meet, and am quick to bestow upon you the high honor of giving me a tummy rub!!

My adoption fee includes my spay, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, a gift from Hill's Science Diet, a license if residing in Oceanside or Vista, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, and limited veterinary medical coverage from VCA Hospitals up to $250!

I am currently available for adoption at:

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

(619) 299-7012



Adoptions

Monday - Friday

11 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Saturday - Sunday

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.