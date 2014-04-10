Bicyclist fatally struck by cement truck

SAN MARCOS (CNS) - An investigation was under way Friday in San Marcos, where a 22-year-old man on a bicycle was fatally struck by a cement truck.

The fatality at Grand Avenue and Las Posas Road occurred about 9:30 a.m. Thursday, according to San Diego County sheriff's Deputy Agustin Rosas.

The truck was driven by a 47-year-old man who was heading north on Las Posas Road when he stopped briefly for a red light before making a right turn onto eastbound Grand Avenue, Rosas said in a statement.

As he made the turn, the truck driver struck the bicyclist who may have entered the intersection without having right-of-way, the deputy said, adding that the cyclist died at the scene. His name was not immediately released.