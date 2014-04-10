Supernatural: Sea to sandwich

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - After wowing Sunday crowds at the Hillcrest Farmers Market, SuperNatural has opened a restaurant in Mira Mesa to meet the daily sandwich needs of their faithful followers.

"They demanded that we needed to have a place for them to come every day," Christian Eggert said.

Christian and his partners are providing something different from your typical batter-dipped and fried seafood sandwich.

"We wanted to take something that people would only normally get in a fine dining experience and make it more accessible," he said.

Supernatural offers some unique variations on their freshly prepared sea to sandwich menu. Tony Nguyen shows us their iconic spicy garlic shrimp sandwich.

"I'm going to start off with brioche bun from Bread and Cie," Tony said.

Some greens and spring mix to give it a little crunch, and then spice it up with some marinated Italian tomato sauce.

"I'm going to kick it up another notch with a little spice, a roasted guajio sauce," Tony said.

Sprinkle on some cheese before adding the freshly grilled Baja white Mexican shrimp.

"Stuff the sandwich with the shrimps, then I put the sauce on -- our garlic, chive aioli. Then top it off with some crispy garlic," Tony said.

And there you have the Supernatural Siren. And although the menu tilts towards the brine, there are some surf-and-turf combos like shrimp and bacon, Korean beef and shrimp and scallops and bacon, even a Korean chicken sandwich, as well as staples like the Aphrodite.

"A grilled cheese melt, stuffed with shrimp," Christian said.

Inside the small shop on Miramar Road, you'll find some large ambitions.

"We want to make seafood sandwiches as approachable as hamburgers," Tony said.

At SuperNatural, they are creatively crafting sea creature mythology into mouth-watering reality.

SuperNatural

7094 Miramar Road, #105

San Diego, CA 92121

