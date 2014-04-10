Kaufman Family Statement

On Thursday, Eric Kaufman posted the following statement on therebelheart.com:

"First, we would like to express our profound gratitude for the 129th Rescue Wing of the California Air National Guard. These people are true heroes, along with Commander Alva and the crew of the USS Vandegrift. We will remember them forever.



We have been happy with the maritime life we have been able to share with our daughters. Even as we write this, several other boats are crossing the same stretch of water that Rebel Heart was on, with families who seek to show their children the world. Children have been sailing on boats for a long time, and the modern cruising family dates back several decades.



To our supporters and those who also seek an adventurous path with their families, we thank you for your kind words and support. From professional rescuers, professional sailors, and other families at sea we have been buoyed by your warmth and kindness. For those who are more critical, we ask that you kindly await all the details. There have been many inaccuracies reported through various media related to our daughter's health, the vessels' condition, and our overall maritime situation.



While we are thankful for the unsolicited generosity we have received and been offered, we encourage you to consider donating to That Others May Live (www.thatothersmaylive.org), which provides relief to the families of members of the United States Air Force Rescue community when tragedy strikes."