Pot bust yields close to 900 pot plants in Fallbrook

FALLBROOK (CNS) - Deputies Thursday seized nearly 900 marijuana plants from a well-established cultivation site in the far northern reaches of San Diego County.

The personnel impounded the cannabis, which would have had a street value between $800,000 and $1 million, along with a loaded gun after serving a search warrant in the 2700 block of Joan Lane in Fallbrook about 7 a.m., according to sheriff's officials. The 898 plants were found in six greenhouses.

The investigation that led to the raid began last June in response to reports of suspicious activity on the property.

There were no immediate arrests, though the case remained active, authorities said.