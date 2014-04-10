CrimeFighters Manhunt: Lucas Saiz

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The CBS News 8 CrimeFighters are helping authorities in a manhunt for a fugitive who continues to evade authorities.

Lucas Saiz, 32, is wanted by the California State Parole Agents for violating the terms of his release. He has a criminal history of robbery, multiple burglaries, assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a stolen property.

He's 5 feet, 10 inches, weighs 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes and is known to hang out in the Carlsbad, Encinitas and San Marcos areas.

If you have any information, please call San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest.