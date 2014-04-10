AT&T employees help clean up San Diego River Park

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Nearly 100 AT&T employees joined the San Diego River Park Foundation to help clean up San Diego River Park in Mission Valley Thursday morning.

The event was held in celebration of National Volunteer Week and Earth Day. Across the country, AT&T has sent employees out to help clean up the areas where they live and work.

"It gives us an opportunity to bring together our employees and work with great community organizations like the San Diego River Park Foundation really to beautify the cities in which we live," AT&T Regional Vice President of External Affairs Ignacio De La Torre said.

The volunteers expected to remove about one ton of trash from the river park in just three hours Thursday.