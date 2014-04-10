Colbert replaces Letterman. Jeff's not laughing

With the announcement that Stephen Colbert will be the new host of CBS' "Late Show," his fans likely feel a clash of emotions:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - When David Letterman announced last week he was retiring, people immediately began speculating who would take his place.

But all that ended Thursday, when CBS announced that Stephen Colbert will be the new "Late Show" host. While Colbert is certainly a worthy choice, our Jeff Zevely isn't very happy about it.

In this CBS News 8 video, he explains why CBS is missing out.

