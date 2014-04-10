Volunteers needed to help kittens hit the bottle - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Volunteers needed to help kittens hit the bottle

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It's breeding season for cats, and the San Diego Humane Society is gearing up to care for more than 1,500 kittens in the next few months.

Many kittens require round-the-clock care, and as CBS News 8 photojournalist Colleen Murphy shows us, the kitten nursery is in need of foster volunteers.

