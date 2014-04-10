SeaWorld rescues sea lion stuck in buoy - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SeaWorld rescues sea lion stuck in buoy

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - SeaWorld Thursday rescued a California sea lion that was stuck in a buoy at the entrance to San Diego Bay.

The animal got his head stuck on the buoy's lifting eye. A SeaWorld team took a boat out to the buoy and worked quickly to remove the sea lion's head. The animal was expected to be OK.

The Navy and Coast Guard also helped in the operation.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.