Charger Girls hopefuls compete in final audition

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Charger Girls hopefuls are strutting their stuff Thursday night at the final dance audition for the 2014 team.

More than 300 women attended the initial audition on Sunday. Seventy-one finalists advanced to a one-on-one interview and a formal interview in front of a panel of judges Wednesday night, and now those finalists are competing in a final dance audition.

Even previous Charger Girls have to fight for one of 28 coveted positions.

"It's exciting for us because we have a new team in place every season. Our returning Charger Girls have to go through the same process everybody else does," Charger Girls Director Lisa Simmons said.

The winners will be announced Friday.