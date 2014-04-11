Sweetwater teachers reach tentative agreement with district

Teachers in the South Bay are threatening to strike if a deal isn't reached with the Sweetwater Union High School District.

CHULA VISTA (CBS 8) - Sweetwater Union High School District teachers and officials Friday celebrated a tentative contract agreement that will avoid a potential strike.

After a seven hour meeting, a tentative agreement with Sweetwater Education Association and the SUHSD was reached Thursday night.

SEA President, Roberto Rodriguez, says the three-year agreement was negotiated during a bargaining session that includes reduced class sizes, salary increases and health benefits.

It will likely take another three to four weeks until members can vote on the deal.

The teachers authorized a strike last month if an agreement on a new labor pact couldn't be reached.

The tentative agreement includes reducing class sizes to 31 students and by the 2015/2016 school year down to 28 students in a classroom.

Healthcare benefits will be retroactive to January, 1, 2014 where the SUHSD will contribute 68 percent and in 2015 be capped at $13,130.

Salaries will also be retroactive for the 2013/2014 year to 2 percent and next year up to 3 percent.

Rodriguez says negotiations were difficult but members will benefit from the new deal.