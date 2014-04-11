Boats go up in flames on Harbor Island

HARBOR ISLAND (CBS 8) - A fire that burned two boats near Harbor Island caused an estimated $150,000 in damage to both vessels, authorities said Friday.

San Diego Fire Department says they were called around 9:30 p.m. Thursday to Harbor Island near the Hilton hotel.

They say flames from a boat spread to a neighboring boat that were each about 30 feet. Investigators do not know the cause of the fire.

A witness nearby said she heard a loud noise.

"I heard a couple of loud 'pops' and I looked out my bathroom window and saw black smoke. I went out on the bow and a couple docks over I saw giant flames coming out of it," said Diane Wall.

No one was hurt in the fire. Two boats were damaged. People on the dock where the fire happened were evacuated and they lost power.

Hazmat was on the scene containing the fuel leaked into the water. SDFD says the Coast Guard has been notified because fuel leaked into the water.