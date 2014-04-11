What to watch for when Colbert takes Letterman slot - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

What to watch for when Colbert takes Letterman slot

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Local reaction is pouring in after Stephen Colbert was picked to replace David Letterman.

Despite the CBS News 8 non-scientific poll showing more viewers don't like the Comedy Central host, Stephen Colbert is trending with a lot of support to take over Letterman's chair.

"He's got these rabid fans that are going to be curious when he is on the air and will draw a lot of attention," said SDSU professor Miro Copic.

The San Diego State University marketing professor believes CBS made a good choice but says there is a risk with Colbert being himself and not the fake conservative character he plays on his show "The Colbert Report."

In this video report, CBS News 8's Abbie Alford discusses what locals say to watch for with Colbert on CBS.

