What to watch for when Colbert takes Letterman slot

When David Letterman announced last week he was retiring, people immediately began speculating who would take his place.

When David Letterman announced last week he was retiring, people immediately began speculating who would take his place.

With the announcement that Stephen Colbert will be the new host of CBS' "Late Show," his fans likely feel a clash of emotions:

With the announcement that Stephen Colbert will be the new host of CBS' "Late Show," his fans likely feel a clash of emotions:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Local reaction is pouring in after Stephen Colbert was picked to replace David Letterman.

Despite the CBS News 8 non-scientific poll showing more viewers don't like the Comedy Central host, Stephen Colbert is trending with a lot of support to take over Letterman's chair.

"He's got these rabid fans that are going to be curious when he is on the air and will draw a lot of attention," said SDSU professor Miro Copic.

The San Diego State University marketing professor believes CBS made a good choice but says there is a risk with Colbert being himself and not the fake conservative character he plays on his show "The Colbert Report."

In this video report, CBS News 8's Abbie Alford discusses what locals say to watch for with Colbert on CBS.