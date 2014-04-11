Two-alarm fire damages commercial building

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Flames ravaged an already damaged vacant commercial building in San Diego's Logan Heights neighborhood early Friday, authorities said.

The two-alarm fire at 2975 National Ave., near South 30th Street, was reported at 2:10 a.m., according to a San Diego fire-rescue dispatcher. It took firefighters about an hour to gain the upper hand, she said.

No one was injured.

The building was the former site of Malena's Bar, which closed following an early morning arson fire in November 2008.

"(The) building was compromised by a previous fire and fire crews went defensive immediately, attacking the fire from the outside," SDFRD spokesman Lee Swanson said. "(A) neighboring apartment building was evacuated as a precaution."