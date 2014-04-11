Man killed in rollover crash in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - An Oceanside motorist was killed when his small pickup crashed into a eucalyptus tree and rolled over early Friday, throwing the man outside the vehicle, police said.

The fatal rollover crash in the area of College Boulevard and Avenida De La Plata was reported at 12:13 a.m., according to Oceanside police Sgt. Ignacio Lopez.

The man was driving a 2013 Toyota Tacoma southbound on College Boulevard, just north of Avenida De La Plata, when for unknown reasons he crossed a center median and entered northbound lanes of College Boulevard, Lopez said in a statement.

The truck then struck the tree along the east curb and rolled over, throwing the man outside the vehicle before it came to rest in northbound lanes, Lopez said, adding that the man died at the scene.

It was not immediately clear whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.