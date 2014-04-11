San Diego County gasoline price rises sharply

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest daily increase since Feb. 9 Friday, rising 2.5 cents to $4.147, its highest amount since March 16, 2013.

The average price has increased 10 consecutive days, rising 11.2 cents, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 9.6 cents higher than one week ago, 19 cents more than one month ago and 13.3 cents above what it was one year ago.

"Wholesale prices rose sharply at the end of last week on news of longer-than-expected refinery maintenance and possible supply problems with the ethanol additive for gasoline," said Jeffrey Spring of the Automobile Club of Southern California.